2018 WC QUALIFIER: Defender Nicholas Opoku gains another Ghana call-up after impressive debut against USA

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Club Africain defender Nicholas Opoku has been called up for Ghana's World Cup qualifier with the Red Devils of Congo on September 1.

Opoku was first handed a call up into the team when Ghana played Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON qualifier.

Following an impressive show in the friendly against the USA, the industrious defender has been handed a recall after joining Club Africain of Tunisia.

The former Berekum Chelsea center back excelled in his debut game for the Black Stars in a friendly with the USA.

Opoku came on in the 38th minute for Rashid Sumaila who looked to have suffered a knee injury and showed great composure at the back bringing some stability to the jittery defence.

He was a member of the Ghana U20 which failed to qualify for the 2017 African Youth Championship.

Sports News

