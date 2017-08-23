modernghana logo

2018 WC QUALIFIER: Crystal Palace ace Jeffery Schlupp returns to Ghana squad for Congo clash

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Crystal Palace star Jeffery Schlupp is making a return into the Black Stars by coach Kwasi Appiah after being out of the team since November last year.

The hard working utility player was snubbed by coach Kwasi Appiah for the clash with Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON qualifier but is returning into the team for the 2018 WC qualifier with Congo.

Schlupp was last seen in the Ghana squad when the Black Stars visited Egypt in Alexandria for the second group game of the World Cup qualifier - a game the Black Stars lost 2-0.

Ghana will host the Red Devils of Congo on September 1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi as they begin a herculean task of securing a ticket for the tournament in Russia next year.

Ghana have a point from two matches in the group following a draw with Uganda in Tamale and a 2-0 defeat to Egypt in Alexandria.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

