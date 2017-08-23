modernghana logo

Powerful midfielder Mubarak Wakaso excluded from Ghana squad despite moving to Alaves

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has been excluded from Ghana's squad for the two World Cup 2018 qualifiers against Congo next month.

Wakaso joined Spanish top flight Deportivo Alaves on permanent basis from Greek side Panathinaikos after his loan at Granada CF ended.

The 27-year-old midfielder did not make the Black Stars final squad despite featuring hanging club this summer.

Ghana face Congo in the double header on 1 September in Kumasi with the return leg four days later in Brazz

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

