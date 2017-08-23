modernghana logo

Hearts of Oak playmaker Winful Cobbinah dropped for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Hearts of Oak talisman Winful Cobbinah has been omitted from Ghana's squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah announced on Tuesday the final team that will face Congo in a double header.

Despite the mercurial midfielder's delightful displays in the 2018 CHAN qualifiers against Burkina Faso, he has been dropped.

