TOP STORIES
gud friends are those who talk to u all the time not just when they need u.By: evelyn20002006@yahoo
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Hearts of Oak playmaker Winful Cobbinah dropped for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Hearts of Oak talisman Winful Cobbinah has been omitted from Ghana's squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.
Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah announced on Tuesday the final team that will face Congo in a double header.
Despite the mercurial midfielder's delightful displays in the 2018 CHAN qualifiers against Burkina Faso, he has been dropped.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News