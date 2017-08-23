modernghana logo

Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
GHPL: WAFA beat Kotoko 2-0 in outstanding tie

CitiFMonline
7 minutes ago | Sports News

WAFA kept its unbeaten home run in the Ghana Premier League going following a 2-0 win over Kotoko at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

The match has been rescheduled due to Asante Kotoko's involvement in a motor accident in July and so, they had some matches put on hold including one against WAFA.

The match started on a good note but no goals were scored in the first half.

However, WAFA took the lead in the 57th minute when Prince Ampem got the ball into the net via a deflection off Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan.

The lead was doubled in the 66th minute when Daniel Lomotey finished coolly past Felix Annan.

The victory sends WAFA back to the top of the league table on 46 points with Aduna Stars in second place on 44 points.

Kotoko are 4th on 36 points. They face Bolga All Stars in their next game while WAFA travel to Tema Youth.


By: Citi Sports

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

