Ghana squad named for World Cup double-header against Congo

CitiFMonline
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Black Stars Head coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 24-man squad for Ghana's upcoming World Cup double legged qualifying games against Congo.

The senior national team will host the Red Devils at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 1 before travelling to Brazzaville for the return encounter on September 5.

Coach Appiah's 24-man list includes debutants  Edwin Gyasi of Norwegian side Aalesund and Gideon Waja of WAFA.

Former Ghana U-20 goalkeeper Lawrence Ati and Turkey-based duo Joseph Attamah Larweh and Isaac Sackey have also been named in the squad.

Captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew have all made the squad for next month's matches.

The invited players are expected to start arriving in Accra from Monday August 28 to commence preparations for the two matches against their Congolese counterparts.

Below are the players who have been invited:
GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Martizburg,South Africa), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Joseph Addo (Aduana FC,Ghana)

DEFENDERS: Defenders : Harrison Afful (Columbus,USA) Agbenyenu Lumor (Portimonese, Portugal) Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace, England) John Boye (Sivasspor,Turkey),  Daniel Amartey (Leicester,England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew,USA)    Nicholas Opoku (Club Africaine, Tunisia), Joseph Attamah (Bakaksehir, Turkey)

MIDFIELDERS: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Andre Ayew (West Ham Utd, England), Kwadwo Poku (Miami FC, USA), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England),  Edwin Gyasi (Aalesund FC, Norway), Gideon Waja (WAFA, Ghana), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo FC, Italy), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland)

FORWARDS: Asamoah Gyan (Kayerispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Swansea, UK), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland)


By: Citi Sports

Sports News

