There is only one thing which if one doesn't know, the ons is free.That is to sin, but what the one knows is to do good.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Jordan Ayew implores Swansea City to maintain momentum after first win ahead of Palace clash
Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has implored his Swansea City teammates to keep the momentum ahead of their Premier League game against Crystal Palace this weekend as they bid record their win of the season.
The Swans recorded a convincing win against League One side Milton Keynes Dons in the Carabao Cup last night.
