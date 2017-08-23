modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Frank Acheampong’s Tianjin Teda could be relegated this season

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana international Frank Acheampong's Tianjin Teda could be relegated this season if results do not improve after a very poor stretch in the last two months.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian joined the club with the hopes of leading them to at least mid table finish, but so far it's been a disaster.

The Ghanaian who is on loan from Anderlecht has played in 4 of the 5 league games since he arrived and they have failed to win even one-losing 3 and drawing 1.

He missed the last game due to suspension and will be hoping that he is able to the help in their must win game against title chasing Shanghai SIPG.

They have just 16 points from 22 league games and sit 15th on a 16 league table.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Gh¢2.7m Missing At EOCO

31 minutes ago

Nyinahin: Exton Cubic’s operations illegal – EPA

4 hours ago

quot-img-1"No one gets into a fight to loose, but the real loosers are those who quit trying to win."

By: Francis Aka-eri quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38614.3905
Euro5.15685.1620
Pound Sterling5.62035.6282
Swiss Franc4.53294.5359
Canadian Dollar3.49763.5003
S/African Rand0.33240.3325
Australian Dollar3.47343.4805
body-container-line