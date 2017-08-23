TOP STORIES
I believe in people who do not give up but fight through.By: kofi beng
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Aduana Stars poised to annex premiership league title - Coach
Dormaa Ahenkro, Aug. 23, GNA - The Head Coach of Aduana Stars FC, Yusif Abubakar says the team has a comprehensive and well-laid out plan to annex the 2016/2017 premiership league title.
With just six matches remaining to end the season, the team had strategically built a number of players around its core regular side to keep the squad strong.
"This is to ensure that there are players to rely on just in case a player sustains an injury. We don't want to make injuries an issue in reaching the much anticipated glory", he stated.
Coach Abubakar told the Ghana News Agency Sports in an interview at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Brong-Ahafo Region.
He said the players were focused, determined, well-conditioned and prepared to battle for honours and were therefore tackling the next two games against Inter Allies and Hearts of Oak with all the seriousness it deserved to clinch the six maximum points.
Coach Abubakar said the absence of certain key players, including the skipper Godfred Saka through injury, would not in any way affect the team's chances of winning the premiership trophy.
'As the league leaders at this crucial stage of the competition, I have told the players that their destiny is in their hands and they only need to show more determination for success", he said.
The team, according to him would be given a short break in September when the league breaks for the WAFU competition.
The Coach said the players would be recalled and kept busy during the period to play some friendly matches to keep them in shape and their hopes of winning the league alive.
He said they were taking the league match after match for the rest of the season as the players were more confident to be crowned champions.
Coach Abubakar said the team has received the necessary motivation and support from Management to achieve their objective.
GNA
By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News