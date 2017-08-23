modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
FC Zurich President Canepa regrets Dwamena sale to Brighton, happy to fulfill striker's Premier League dream

- ghanasoccernet.com
32 minutes ago | Sports News

FC Zurich President regrets selling Raphael Dwamena to Brighton but happy to have fulfilled the player's dream of playing in the English Premier League. 

The 21-year-old is leaving Switzerland after just seven months at the club after both parties reached an agreement.

It's a dream move for the Ghanaian, whose move to England is subject to a medical, a work permit and international clearance.

And while FC Zurich President Raphael Dwamena regrets selling the Ghanaian, he is delighted to have fulfilled the striker's dream.

"From a sporting point of view, we regret this change very much. But we wanted to meet Raphael Dwamena's dream of playing in the Premier League.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

