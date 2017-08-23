modernghana logo

Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abubakar waits patiently for Black Stars call up

53 minutes ago | Sports News

With Black Stars head coach Kwasi Appiah set to name his squad for the double header 2018 World cup qualifier against Congo, Defender Lalas Abubakar is hoping his recent breakthrough in Major League Soccer will soon be rewarded with a call-up.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Columbus Crew, is working his way up as part of a back-line trio that includes compatriot Jonathan Mensah.

Abubakar, who was drafted by the MLS outfit in January, has been consistent in recent times, enjoying more game time.

He scored his first goal for The Black and Gold in a 1-1 draw away at Orlando City on Saturday and was subsequently rewarded with a place in the MLS of the week.

He hopes his exploits will be noticed by Ghana boss Kwesi Appiah, who went to Columbus to watch him play when Crew beat Philadelphia Union 1-0 in July

"It was great. He came at the right time and I had my opportunity to show him what I am capable of," the player told KwesÃ¨ESPN. "I wanted to show him what I got by simply doing well. I thought I played really well in that game so hopefully I have made my case for a call-up." He told KweseESPN's Michael Oti Adjei. 

