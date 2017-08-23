TOP STORIES
'Tamale ready to host 2017 MTN FA Cup final'- RFA Chairman
Accra, Aug. 22, Accra - Mr. Abdoulaye Alhassan, the Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association has said that Tamale is ready to host the grand final of the 2017 MTN FA Cup.
Mr Kurt Okraku, Chaiman of the FA Cup Committee announced on Tuesday at the draw of the MTN FA Cup semi final at the M PLAZA hotel, that the Tamale Sports Stadium would be the venue for the finals.
Speaking at the occasion, Mr Abdoulaye Alhassan commended the Ghana Football Association for naming Tamale as the host City for the final of such a prestigious club competition and assured that the Region is ready to make the nation proud on October 29.
'On behalf of the people of Tamale, I would like to say a big thank you to the Ghana Football Association for their decision to honour us with such a great fixture.
'I was very confident that we would be given the nod to host the final this year for the first time because, Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Cape Coast have all hosted this event and it was duly the turn of Tamale.
"Tamale is a land of peace, it's a place, which always embraces visitors and make them feel at home. We are very ready to host the people of Ghana.
'We have one of the biggest stadia in the country, which is well maintained and it's ever ready to host the grand finale.'
The finalists of the competition would be decided after the semi final fixtures on October 1, 2017.
Wa All stars will lock horns with Accra Hearts of Oak before Kumasi Asante Kotoko battle Medeama SC at the Len Clay staduim, Obuasi, at 1500hrs and 17:15hrs GMT respectively the same day.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
