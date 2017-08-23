TOP STORIES
Humility is not humiliationBy: Ofori Yeboah Alex
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Former boxer wants to unearth 50,000 boxing talents for Ghana
Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Napolean Tagoe, Former World Boxing Council (WBC) Inter-Continental Cruiserweight Champion, has called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) to assist him execute a three strategic plan that will unearth 50,000 young and talented boxers for Ghana.
According to Tagoe, he has a plan that will unearth 50, 000 boxers over a period of three years, from which Ghana several world champions would emerge from.
The boxer now turned trainer said, the selection exercise will be limited to children between the ages of 10 and 15 years, after which they would be given the needed skills and technique to become world champions.
'I have the master plan to revive boxing in Ghana and produce a number of world champions in the near future, but I need the support of MOYS to execute this task.
'I submitted a proposal on the project to Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah years back when he was the technical director at the Ministry. He has ample knowledge about the project and am counting his support to deliver.
'I am happy he is back at the ministry to help the newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports. I know this dream will materialized this time around'. He told the GNA Sports in an interview.
Tagoe, said, he will move his team of coaches to every district in the country each Saturday and Sunday to conduct justify your inclusion for the teenagers.
He said they mount ring in each district and provide other recreation opportunities for the children to undertake and engage in boxing as well.
Tagoe was hopeful the exercise would bring back Ghana's glory in the sport and called on the Ministry to give serious consideration to his proposal.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Boxing