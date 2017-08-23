TOP STORIES
Ghana Cricket team leaves on Wednesday for World Cricket tourney
Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The senior national cricket team is set to leave for a High Performance Training in South Africa on Wednesday, ahead of the International Cricket Council's World Cricket League division 5 tournament.
Ghana won gold in the Africa Division One tournament in March this year in Benoni, South Africa, and are hoping to move up to World Division 4 qualification when the tournament gets underway on Sunday September 3 this year.
The eight nation tournament sees Ghana opening her campaign against Germany on Sunday September 3 before playing Vanuatu the next day and Jersey in the final group B game on September 5.
Group A will see giants Italy alongside Guernsey, Cayman Islands and Qatar battling for qualification.
The tournament, which will end on Saturday, September 9 will see the top two teams from the groups advancing to the semi finals with the overall winner qualifying for World Division 4.
Speaking ahead of the tournament, the Vice President of the Ghana Cricket Association, Mr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah said he is confident the team can win the tournament.
"We have had enough preparations for this championship. Three months of non residential training in Accra.
"We are poised for a victory and that has forced us to move to Johannesburg for a week of High Performance training to acclimatize and also have access to good facilities to continue our preparation.
"We are targeting the ultimate. We want to qualify for Division 4 and we are working towards it", he said.
GNA
