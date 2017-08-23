TOP STORIES
If we keep on doing what we are doing, we will continue to get what we are getting.By: Steven Covey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Guinea announce squad for 2018 World Cup qualifier
Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Guinea has announced its squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal.
The Guineans will play Senegal between September 1-5, 2017 in a home and away encounter in their group.
Below is the list of players invited: goalkeepers; Abdoulaye Sylla SÃ©guÃ©lÃ©
Defenders; Alseny Bangoura, Ibrahima Aminata CondÃ© Abdoulaye Naby Camara, Ismael Sylla
Midfielders; Daouda Bangoura, Jean Moustet, Mohamed N'Diaye
Strikers: Ibrahima Sory Sankhon, SÃ©kou Amadou Camara,Saidouba Bissiri Camara
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News