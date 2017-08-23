modernghana logo

Guinea announce squad for 2018 World Cup qualifier

GNA
31 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Guinea has announced its squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

The Guineans will play Senegal between September 1-5, 2017 in a home and away encounter in their group.

Below is the list of players invited: goalkeepers; Abdoulaye Sylla SÃ©guÃ©lÃ©

Defenders; Alseny Bangoura, Ibrahima Aminata CondÃ© Abdoulaye Naby Camara, Ismael Sylla

Midfielders; Daouda Bangoura, Jean Moustet, Mohamed N'Diaye

Strikers: Ibrahima Sory Sankhon, SÃ©kou Amadou Camara,Saidouba Bissiri Camara

GNA

Sports News

