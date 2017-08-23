modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Nigeria gets ready for 2018 World Cup qualifier

GNA
31 minutes ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The technical team of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, has released a 29-man squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroun.

The Super Eagles will play Cameroon in Uyo, Nigeria with the return encounter in Younde, Cameroon, between September 1-5, 2017.

Below is the list of players invited: Goalkeepers; Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Enzenwa, Dele Ajiboye and Dele Alampasu.

Defenders; Shehu Abdallah, Elderson Echiele, Stephen Eze, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Troost Ekong William and Chigozie Awaziem.

Midfielders; Mikel Agu, Mikel John Obi, Ifeanyi Mathew, John Ogu, Anderson Esiti, Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenyi Onazi, Rabiu Ali and Joel Obi

Strikers; Alex IwobiI, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kayode Olandrew Aju. Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Ahamed Musa, Isaac Success, Aaron Samuel and Anthony Nwakaeme.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Five under investigation over $66m SSNIT software deal

2 hours ago

Charlotte Osei wins US Woman of Courage 2017 award

3 hours ago

quot-img-1It will be too late to cry when the head is off

By: akoaso quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38614.3905
Euro5.15685.1620
Pound Sterling5.62035.6282
Swiss Franc4.53294.5359
Canadian Dollar3.49763.5003
S/African Rand0.33240.3325
Australian Dollar3.47343.4805
body-container-line