Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Nigeria gets ready for 2018 World Cup qualifier
Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The technical team of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, has released a 29-man squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroun.
The Super Eagles will play Cameroon in Uyo, Nigeria with the return encounter in Younde, Cameroon, between September 1-5, 2017.
Below is the list of players invited: Goalkeepers; Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Enzenwa, Dele Ajiboye and Dele Alampasu.
Defenders; Shehu Abdallah, Elderson Echiele, Stephen Eze, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Troost Ekong William and Chigozie Awaziem.
Midfielders; Mikel Agu, Mikel John Obi, Ifeanyi Mathew, John Ogu, Anderson Esiti, Wilfred Ndidi, Ogenyi Onazi, Rabiu Ali and Joel Obi
Strikers; Alex IwobiI, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kayode Olandrew Aju. Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Ahamed Musa, Isaac Success, Aaron Samuel and Anthony Nwakaeme.
GNA
