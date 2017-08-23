TOP STORIES
Hearts of Oak to play Wa All Stars in MTN FA Cup semis
Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak would play against Wa All Stars in the semi final stage of the 2017 edition of the MTN FA Cup.
The Ghanaian premier league sides are meeting for the first time in the semi final stage of the competition at a neutral ground, the Obuasi Len Clay Sports stadium on October 1.
Hearts of Oak edged out second tier side Danbort FC in the quarter final stage in Accra whilst Wa All Stars overcame Berekum Chelsea to progress to the semi final.
Kumasi Asante Kotoko would face two time champions, Medeama FC in the other semi final game at the same venue and day.
Mr. Kurt Okraku revealed that the grand finale of the MTN FA Cup would be played at the Tamale Sports stadium on October 29, 2017.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
