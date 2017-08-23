modernghana logo

National Sports Festival to be held regularly - Asiamah

31 minutes ago | Sports News

Kumasi, Aug 22, GNA - The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has pledged to ensure that the National Sports Festival is held regularly to provide the platform to unearth sporting talents.

His ministry, he said would forge partnership with organizations to encourage sponsorship of the event.

The last time the festival was organized was in year 2011 and the long break was blamed on the lack of funds.

Formerly known as the National Unity Games, the festival brings together athletes from across the 10 regions to compete in soccer, athletics, boxing, basketball, volleyball, handball, table tennis and hockey.

Those who excel are then selected to represent the nation in international competitions.

Mr. Asiamah, briefing journalists in Kumasi on preparations for this year's event, said it was being revived to serve the nation's best interest.

'Sports - a tool for national unity and job creation', is the theme chosen for the eight-day festival, which starts of August 31, and ends on September 07.

This would be held at the Baba Yara Stadium and Paa Joe Stadium, all in Kumasi.

Mr. Asiamah indicated that the nation was taking useful lessons from Jamaica, where such events had been used to harness sporting talents, boost tourism and create jobs for the people.

The contribution of sports to Jamaica's gross domestic product, he said, had soared in recent times, adding that the heroic exploits of Usain Bolt, and other Jamaican athletes had brought honour to their country.

Mr. Asiamah advised athletes who would be participating in the festival, to work hard to make it more competitive.

By Stephen Asante, GNA

