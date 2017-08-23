modernghana logo

Ghana progresses to final qualifiers of Volleyball 2018 World Cup

GNA
31 minutes ago | Volleyball

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Ghana's women volleyball team has made it to the final round of qualification for the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) 2018 World Cup.

The Ghanaians overcame CÃ´te d'Ivoire 3-1 (25-17, 25-16, 16-25, and 25-17) in Abidjan last Friday.

Although the Ghanaians lost to Nigeria by 3-0 in the second game on Saturday, their win over CÃ´te d'Ivoire was enough to get them a spot in the final qualifying round since Niger failed to show up for the round robin tournament.

The women Spikers would now travel with their male counterparts to Cameroon to seek their first ever qualification to the FIVB World Cup.

GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Volleyball

