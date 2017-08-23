modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey emerges as possible signing for UD Las Palmas

- ghanasoccernet.com
20 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has emerged as a loan transfer target for Spanish side UD Las Palmas.

According to El Gol Digital  reports,  Atletico Madrid and UD Las Palmas could agree a loan deal for Partey before the end of the transfer window.

The reports indicate that, the 24-year-old could have less minutes for Diego Simeone's side if Augusto Fernandez can stay fit and play with continuity after his return from a long injury lay-off.

The Canaria-based club are looking to bolster their attacking ranks after the shock exit of another Ghanaian Kevin-Prince Boateng last week hence have identified Partey as a perfect replacement.

However, according to Turkish website Okezone today, Valencia are also looking at the possibility acquiring the services of the former Tema Youth enforcer.

Partey was not included in the match day squad of the Rojiblancos 2-2 draw at newly promoted Girona in the Spanish Liga Santander opener last Saturday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei wins US Woman of Courage 2017 award

2 hours ago

Most expensive fuel: Goil, Vivo-Energy, Total top list – Report

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Let your money work for you as you face old age; instead of working for money always.

By: Dr. Samuel Kennedy A quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38614.3905
Euro5.15685.1620
Pound Sterling5.62035.6282
Swiss Franc4.53294.5359
Canadian Dollar3.49763.5003
S/African Rand0.33240.3325
Australian Dollar3.47343.4805
body-container-line