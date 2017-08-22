modernghana logo

Albert Adomah SCORES and creates another as Aston Villa thump Wigan in English League Cup

2 hours ago

Winger Albert Adomah scores his first goal of the season as Aston Villa crushed Wigan Athletic 4-1 at home in the English League Cup on Tuesday night. 

The Ghana international doubled Villa's lead in the 36th minute by Volleying into the top corner.

Adomah had a hand in the opening goal after 16 minutes from Scott Hogan when he laid a pass for the striker to finish from close range.

Ryan  Colclough pulled one back on the 43rd minute mark but the celebration was transient as Hogan restored Villa's two-goal lead just after one minute.

