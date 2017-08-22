TOP STORIES
I will rather die poor and bequeath a selfless legacy; than live rich and leave nothing behind for posterityBy: Ekow Agyeman Prempeh
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Albert Adomah SCORES and creates another as Aston Villa thump Wigan in English League Cup
Winger Albert Adomah scores his first goal of the season as Aston Villa crushed Wigan Athletic 4-1 at home in the English League Cup on Tuesday night.
The Ghana international doubled Villa's lead in the 36th minute by Volleying into the top corner.
Adomah had a hand in the opening goal after 16 minutes from Scott Hogan when he laid a pass for the striker to finish from close range.
Ryan Colclough pulled one back on the 43rd minute mark but the celebration was transient as Hogan restored Villa's two-goal lead just after one minute.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News