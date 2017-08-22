modernghana logo

UEFA Champions League play-offs: Defender Joseph Attamah and Istanbul Başakşehir denied Group stage by Sevilla

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Joseph Attamah played the entire match for Istanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir who got eliminated from the UEFA Champions after drawing 2-2 at Sevilla on Tuesday in the play-offs second leg.

The Ghana international maintained his centre back spot as the Turkish Super Lig got eliminated 4-3 on aggregate.

But the consolation for Attamah and his teammates is they drop into the Group stage of the Europa League.

Attamah played in every minute of Istanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir qualifying matches.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

