TOP STORIES
A well endowed woman at the bottom does not appreciate the weight she is carrying until there is a stampede at the Bolga market.By: mogya
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3832
|4.3876
|Euro
|5.1753
|5.1794
|Pound Sterling
|5.6561
|5.6626
|Swiss Franc
|4.5577
|4.5600
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4843
|3.4864
|S/African Rand
|0.3331
|0.3333
|Australian Dollar
|3.4791
|3.4854
Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah's move to Birmingham City stalls
Torino are stalling Afriyie Acquah's transfer to Birmingham City and might not let the Ghana international leave at all.
A few days ago, it was reported the move was on the cards for â‚¬9m (£8.2m) and his participation in the 1-1 draw at Bologna on Sunday was meant to be a farewell.
However, according to Calcionews24, Toro are reconsidering the entire situation.
Mirko Valdifiori and Daniele Baselli are injured, Marco Benassi was sold to Fiorentina and there is a shortage of midfielders.
Acquah looks set to remain with the Granata at least for this weekend's Serie A game with Sassuolo, then a decision will be made.
Birmingham are expected to finalize a deal for the Ghana international by the close of the week.
The deal to bring Acquah to St Andrew's was expected to exceed the club's previous record transfer of £6million for Nikola Zigic in 2010.
And it's Acquah's physical qualities that has persuaded Harry Redknapp to shell out.
''We're hoping we can get him through the door and we're looking to build a good team,'' Redknapp told the Birmingham Mail.
''He's a strong midfield player, he can play, he's got a real engine on him.
''He's a good all-round midfield player, a powerhouse. He plays for Ghana so he'd be a good acquisition for us.
''Sulley (Muntari) was a good player for me and he's the same, aggressive. Ghana have had lots of good midfield players over the years so hopefully he will be a good signing for us."
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News