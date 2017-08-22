modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah's move to Birmingham City stalls

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Torino are stalling Afriyie Acquah's transfer to Birmingham City and might not let the Ghana international leave at all.

A few days ago, it was reported the move was on the cards for â‚¬9m (£8.2m) and his participation in the 1-1 draw at Bologna on Sunday was meant to be a farewell.

However, according to Calcionews24, Toro are reconsidering the entire situation.

Mirko Valdifiori and Daniele Baselli are injured, Marco Benassi was sold to Fiorentina and there is a shortage of midfielders.

Acquah looks set to remain with the Granata at least for this weekend's Serie A game with Sassuolo, then a decision will be made.

Birmingham are expected to finalize a deal for the Ghana international by the close of the week.

The deal to bring Acquah to St Andrew's was expected to exceed the club's previous record transfer of £6million for Nikola Zigic in 2010.

And it's Acquah's physical qualities that has persuaded Harry Redknapp to shell out.

''We're hoping we can get him through the door and we're looking to build a good team,'' Redknapp told the Birmingham Mail.

''He's a strong midfield player, he can play, he's got a real engine on him.

''He's a good all-round midfield player, a powerhouse. He plays for Ghana so he'd be a good acquisition for us.

''Sulley (Muntari) was a good player for me and he's the same, aggressive. Ghana have had lots of good midfield players over the years so hopefully he will be a good signing for us."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Don’t frustrate doctors with new quota system – GMA warns

5 hours ago

Bauxite mining standoff: Mahama ‘can go to hell’ – Minister

5 hours ago

quot-img-1A well endowed woman at the bottom does not appreciate the weight she is carrying until there is a stampede at the Bolga market.

By: mogya quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38324.3876
Euro5.17535.1794
Pound Sterling5.65615.6626
Swiss Franc4.55774.5600
Canadian Dollar3.48433.4864
S/African Rand0.33310.3333
Australian Dollar3.47913.4854
body-container-line