FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
2017 MTN FA Cup winner will pocket GH¢ 50, 000 as prize money

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

The winner of the 2017 MTN FA Cup will pocket GH¢ 50, 000 as cash prize.

If the club decide to participate in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup, they will be given an additional GH¢ 100, 000 to prepare for the competition.

The FA Cup Committee announced on Tuesday that the runners up will receive GH¢ 15,000 and products from sponsors MTN.

Each of the four teams in the semi finals will receive GH¢ 7,000 as participation fee as well as credit to the tune of GH¢ 1,000.

The quartet in this year's competition are Hearts of Oak, Medeama, Wa All Stars and Asante Kotoko.

Sports News

