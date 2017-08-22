modernghana logo

Tamale Stadium to host MTN FA Cup final on October 29

- ghanasoccernet.com
41 minutes ago | Sports News

The Tamale Sports Stadium will host the final this season's MTN FA Cup, the Committtee confirmed on Tuesday in Accra.

The final of this season's has been fixed for Sunday, 29 October.

Last year, the new Cape Coast Stadium hosted the final which was won by Bechem United in a 2-1 success over second-tier side Okwahu United.

Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC, Wa All Stars and Asante Kotoko SC are in the semi-final of the tournament.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

