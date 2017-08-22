TOP STORIES
UEFA Champions League play-offs: Patrick Twumasi hits BRACE but Astana eliminated by prolific Celtic
Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi scored a brace for Kazakh side FC Astana in their 4-3 win over Celtic but failed to reach the Group stage of the UEFA Champions League.
Astana lost the first leg of the play-off tie 5-0 and were seeking to overturn the deficit.
They shot ahead in the 26th minute courtesy a Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer own goal but Scott Sinclair equalized for the Scottish champions.
Three minutes after the break, Serikzhan Muzhikov gave them a 2-1 lead and then Twumasi scored a minute later.
In the 69th minute, Twumasi scored again to make it 4-1 when he run on to a flicked on header on the Astana right and, with no challenge forthcoming, advanced towards goal before beating Gordon at his near post.
But Celtic bounced back with Olivier Ntcham on target in the 80th minute.
On the 90th minute mark, Leigh Griffiths fired one in to kill off any possible comeback from the host.
