Patrick Twumasi hits brace for Astana in Champions League elimination

- ghanasoccernet.com
41 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi grabbed a brace for Astana FC in the last round of the UEFA Champions League qualifying round against Celtic FC at the Astana Arena on Tuesday evening.

The Kazahk giants went into the game needing six unanswered goals to sail through to the Group stage of the European elite competition after losing 5-0 at the Parkhead, Scotland last week.

The Blue and Yellows had a dream start to the match after 26 minutes when Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer put the ball at the back of his own net following a poor communication between him and goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

But the one-time European champions hit back eight minutes later through English winger Scott Sinclair, who fired the ball in the top right corner after he was left unmarked in the six-yard box.

Serikzan Muzhikov restored Astana's lead three minutes after the break after he received the ball inside the box, reacted quickly before firing home. Ghanaian sharp-shooter Patrick Twumasi quickly added his side's lead when he planted his perfect header inside the left post.

And on the 69th minute, Twumasi gave Astana hope of achieving a great comeback after he fired a perfectly struck low shot past goalkeeper Craig Gordon Patrick Twumasi to give increase their lead to 4-1.

However, two late strikes by Stuart Armstrong and Leigh Griffiths reduced the deficit to 4-3.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

