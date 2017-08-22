TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3832
|4.3876
|Euro
|5.1753
|5.1794
|Pound Sterling
|5.6561
|5.6626
|Swiss Franc
|4.5577
|4.5600
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4843
|3.4864
|S/African Rand
|0.3331
|0.3333
|Australian Dollar
|3.4791
|3.4854
Barcelona to sue Neymar over PSG move
Barcelona are to sue former player Neymar over his 222m euro (£200m) world record move to Paris St-Germain.
The Brazil international made the move to the French club after they met his buyout clause earlier this month.
Barcelona are claiming breach of contract over a bonus payment triggered when Neymar signed a new five-year contract with them in October 2016.
The Spanish club say they are seeking “8.5m euros (£7.8m) in damages, and an additional 10% in interest”.
–
