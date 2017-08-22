TOP STORIES
Hearts of Oak to sign Partnership deal with Hyundai Motors
Communication director of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has disclosed that his outfit will sign a partnership deal with automobile company, Hyundai World Ghana Motors.
According to Opare-Addo, the club are close finalizing the deal with the Japanese-owned company but did not was coy on disclosing the full details of the package.
"It contains a lot of packages which i believe the partnership will help both parties not only monetary aspect but in terms of several packages that we are hoping to announce to the public after we sign the contract, 'Opare Addo told Adehye FM
The one-time CAF Champions League winners paid a visit to Hyundai Motors & Investment Ghana Limited as part of the club's Corporate Visitation Tours last Friday.
