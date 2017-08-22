modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hearts of Oak to sign Partnership deal with Hyundai Motors

- ghanasoccernet.com
39 minutes ago | Sports News

Communication director of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has disclosed that his outfit will sign a partnership deal with automobile company, Hyundai World Ghana Motors.

According to Opare-Addo, the club are close finalizing the deal with the Japanese-owned company but did not was coy on disclosing the full details of the package.

"It contains a lot of packages which i believe the partnership will help both parties  not only monetary aspect  but in terms of several packages that we are hoping to announce to the public after we sign the contract, 'Opare  Addo told Adehye  FM

The one-time CAF Champions League winners paid a visit to Hyundai Motors & Investment Ghana Limited as part of the club's Corporate Visitation Tours last Friday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Don’t frustrate doctors with new quota system – GMA warns

22 minutes ago

Bauxite mining standoff: Mahama ‘can go to hell’ – Minister

22 minutes ago

quot-img-1THERE IS OPPORTUNITY EVERYWHERE BUT HOW TO FIND IT

By: BETTY-BEV AGYEI-HH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38324.3876
Euro5.17535.1794
Pound Sterling5.65615.6626
Swiss Franc4.55774.5600
Canadian Dollar3.48433.4864
S/African Rand0.33310.3333
Australian Dollar3.47913.4854
body-container-line