Ghana defender Gideon Baah making giant strides towards recovery after long term injury

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghana defender Gideon has worked round the clock and is nearing full fitness after a truly forgettable period in the United States.

The tough tackling defender has endured a torrid period since moving to the United States from Finland where he was a fans favourite for HJK Helsinki.

Knee, ankle and thigh injuries have restricted him to a hand full of games and even threatened to curtail his ones blossoming career.

He was omitted from the New York Red Bulls team that was registered for the MLS season but he is taking that on the chin and has channeled his frustrations into working his way back into the pitch.

According to lasted development on his situation GHANAsoccernet.com understand that he is making progress and could start playing for Red Bull's reserve team by the end of September.

He was among players that was visited by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah back in July when he toured the United States.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

