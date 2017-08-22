TOP STORIES
GEC Open Rocks Celebrity
Captain of Celebrity Golf Club, Mark Peverett has pointed out that a fair but tough Course awaits golfers for this year's Global Enterprise Connect (GEC) Golf fiesta scheduled for this Saturday at the Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono.
In a media briefing in Accra yesterday, the MAP Shipping Managing Director mentioned that the course is in the best of shapes-reconditioned, all greens and raised to a Ghana Open standard for the 18-hole event.
The second edition of the premium corporate golf tournament is expected to attract 100 corporate executives and industry stalwarts for the event aimed at providing a platform for networking and a nursery for friendship and international business relations.
Three winners from Ghana will have the rare opportunity to represent Ghana against high grade amateurs at the Dubai International and Emirates Golf Club, Dubai in December for a 36-hole competition.
“…We will continue to expand this platform and associate GEC Open with more golfers and corporate executives across the globe,” a speech by Tushar Sahoo, MD, GEC Open indicated.
Twenty-nine golf rounds would be played among 18 countries including Ghana, China, Indonesia, India, Thailand, Egypt, Nepal, Turkey, South Africa, Azerbaijan etc.
The GEC open serves as a platform for Ghana business community to engage with international business people and vice versa-bringing financial opportunities to the region.
Defending champion (Maiden edition) Ebo Anderson promised to retain his title in spite of anticipated stiff competition.
The competition which would be played in three handicap categories has received massive support by way of sponsorship from GOIL, Ozone, Bond Savings and Loans, Direct Savings and Loans and Holiday Inn Hotel.
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum
