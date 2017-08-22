modernghana logo

2018 MUNDIAL POSSIBLE… Maxwell Konadu

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | Sports News
Maxwell Konadu
Maxwell Konadu

THE BLACK Stars can still qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, says Maxwell Konadu, Head Coach of the Black Stars B.

He admitted that the Black Stars are in a tight corner, regarding making it to a fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance.

The Black Stars have just a point out of a possible six, after losing one game and drawing another in the ongoing qualifiers.

On paper it seemed extremely difficult for Ghana to pick the solitary slot from the group which comprised the African giant, Egypt.

Maxwell Konadu, who seemed not ready to throw in the towel yet, stated that the Black Stars can still scale the tall hurdle.

In a chat with Bright Kankam Boadu of Nhyira FM, he noted that the Black Stars have the right materials to qualify for Russia.

“Qualification for the World Cup 2018 is difficult but it is not impossible”, the former Kotoko coach, pointed out.

He said “The Black Stars have quality materials in our camp so we can still qualify but it will not be easy for us”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

