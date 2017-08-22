TOP STORIES
A good leader is not the one who occupies the front seat, he is the one who sits at the back so that he can watch over his peopleBy: Prosper Dzitse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3832
|4.3876
|Euro
|5.1753
|5.1794
|Pound Sterling
|5.6561
|5.6626
|Swiss Franc
|4.5577
|4.5600
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4843
|3.4864
|S/African Rand
|0.3331
|0.3333
|Australian Dollar
|3.4791
|3.4854
Konadu Denies Hearts Players Chase
HEAD COACH of the Black Stars B, Maxwell Konadu, insists he is not scouting for players for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.
He stated that there is no iota of truth in reports that he is hunting for Hearts of Oak players for Kotoko.
There have been reports that Maxwell Konadu, an ex-Kotoko player and coach, is persuading Hearts players in the national team to switch to Kotoko.
According to him, the reports are unfounded and they are being spread by faceless people to create unnecessary tension.
Speaking on Nhyira FM in Kumasi, Maxwell Konadu noted that he is a professional so he can never indulge in such weird acts.
“Why should I use camping period to lure Hearts of Oak players to switch to Kumasi Asante Kotoko,” he asked, saying the reports are false.
Maxwell Konadu indicated that “Those that are spreading the wild rumours are just doing so to create unnecessary tension and panic”.
The Black Stars B trainer said “despite the wild rumours, I still relate very nicely with Hearts officials since they know the rumours are not true”.
FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News