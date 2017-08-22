modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Raphael Dwamena raises number of Ghanaians playing in the EPL to SEVEN

- ghanasoccernet.com
37 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena is on the verge on joining English Premier League new boys Brighton and Hove and will increase the number of Ghanaians in the World's most watched league.

The Ghanaian is capping off a remarkable year that has seen him move from Austria where he played for Lustenau before joining his current team FC Zurich.

Dwamena as he is known by his peers has two goals already for Zurich this season but his overall impact is what has convinceD Chris Hutton of his abilities.

The tall and strong forward will now join the likes Andre and Jordan Ayew, Christian Atsu, Daniel Amartey, Jeffrey Schlupp, Timothy Fosu Mensah and Burnley's Dan Agyei.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Get To Work, Stop The Rhetoric – Nduom To Akufo-Addo

45 minutes ago

One-District-One-Factory: Ekumfi pineapple factory opens on Friday

1 hour ago

quot-img-1The same bullet that can kill a rabbit can also kill an elephant

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38324.3876
Euro5.17535.1794
Pound Sterling5.65615.6626
Swiss Franc4.55774.5600
Canadian Dollar3.48433.4864
S/African Rand0.33310.3333
Australian Dollar3.47913.4854
body-container-line