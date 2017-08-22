TOP STORIES
Raphael Dwamena raises number of Ghanaians playing in the EPL to SEVEN
Ghana international Raphael Dwamena is on the verge on joining English Premier League new boys Brighton and Hove and will increase the number of Ghanaians in the World's most watched league.
The Ghanaian is capping off a remarkable year that has seen him move from Austria where he played for Lustenau before joining his current team FC Zurich.
Dwamena as he is known by his peers has two goals already for Zurich this season but his overall impact is what has convinceD Chris Hutton of his abilities.
The tall and strong forward will now join the likes Andre and Jordan Ayew, Christian Atsu, Daniel Amartey, Jeffrey Schlupp, Timothy Fosu Mensah and Burnley's Dan Agyei.
