modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila jumps to the defense of under-fire coach Maxwell Konadu

- ghanasoccernet.com
37 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila says coach Maxwell Konadu will recover and learn from the experience of losing to Burkina Faso in the CHAN qualifiers.

The Kuwait-based defender was monitoring the local Black Stars game from his base in Asia and has noticed the torrents of criticism Maxwell Konadu is getting after the defeat.

This will be the second successive time that Ghana will not be part of the CHAN competition having failed against the Iovory Coast the last time out.

'Maxwell is a very good coach who has helped a lot of players get to their best,' Sumaila said

'I have no doubt that like all champions he will be stronger from this.'

Konadu has largely been fingered as the man responsible for Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso despite going to get a 2-2 score line in the first leg.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Get To Work, Stop The Rhetoric – Nduom To Akufo-Addo

45 minutes ago

One-District-One-Factory: Ekumfi pineapple factory opens on Friday

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Love never disdains.

By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38324.3876
Euro5.17535.1794
Pound Sterling5.65615.6626
Swiss Franc4.55774.5600
Canadian Dollar3.48433.4864
S/African Rand0.33310.3333
Australian Dollar3.47913.4854
body-container-line