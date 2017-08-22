TOP STORIES
YOUR VISION WILL BECOME CLEAR ONLY WHEN YOU CAN LOOK INTO YOUR OWN HEART. BOLDNESS HAS GENIUS POWER AND MAGIC IN IT.By: ADWOA- TORONTO, CANA
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3832
|4.3876
|Euro
|5.1753
|5.1794
|Pound Sterling
|5.6561
|5.6626
|Swiss Franc
|4.5577
|4.5600
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4843
|3.4864
|S/African Rand
|0.3331
|0.3333
|Australian Dollar
|3.4791
|3.4854
Jose Mourinho keeping an eagle eye on the performance of Ghanaian Fosu-Mensah
Jose Mourinho is hoping to have Ghanaian born Dutch youngster Timothy Fosu Mensah back next season at Old Trafford and monitors his development at Crystal Palace.
The 19-year-old who joined Schlupp at the club has started both league games so far and reveals Mourinho is always in contact to tip him off.
He's been texting but sometimes he rings,' Fosu-Mensah said. 'Sometimes it is the assistant too. It's definitely good to have that contact because I'm still under contract there.
'He's told me to just keep focusing on my game. We spoke and both came to the agreement that this is the best move for my development. He's said that we should keep talking to each other.'
The Eagles slipped to a 1-0 loss against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News