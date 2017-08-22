modernghana logo

Jose Mourinho keeping an eagle eye on the performance of Ghanaian Fosu-Mensah

- ghanasoccernet.com
37 minutes ago | Sports News

Jose Mourinho is hoping to have Ghanaian born Dutch youngster Timothy Fosu Mensah back next season at Old Trafford and monitors his development at Crystal Palace.

The 19-year-old who joined Schlupp at the club has started both league games so far and reveals Mourinho is always in contact to tip him off.

He's been texting but sometimes he rings,' Fosu-Mensah said. 'Sometimes it is the assistant too. It's definitely good to have that contact because I'm still under contract there.

'He's told me to just keep focusing on my game. We spoke and both came to the agreement that this is the best move for my development. He's said that we should keep talking to each other.'

The Eagles slipped to a 1-0 loss against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

