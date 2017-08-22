TOP STORIES
Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris’s Lorient future to be decided this week
Lorient want the future of their star forward Abdul Majeed Waris to be decided this week as they focus on building a team for immediate promotion.
Waris has told the club his desire to move and challenge himself rather than playing in the French division two.
Burnley, Watford and Bursaspor have all been linked to the diminutive forward who scored 9 goals for Lorient last season.
New head coach Mickael Landreau has had to answer question on the player at every given opportunity and that is taking a toll on team spirit.
According reports in France the club have told all interested parties to come forward and finalize deals this week or they take the player out of the market.
