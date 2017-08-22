TOP STORIES
I am not resigning - Coach Konadu
Kumasi, Aug. 21, GNA - The Head Coach of Ghana's Black Stars Team 'B', Maxwell Konadu, says he has no intention of quitting the job despite mounting pressure over the team's inability to qualify for next year's African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Kenya.
This is the second consecutive time that the side - made up of home-based players, has been unable to make it to the tournament.
Burkina Faso shattered Ghana's dream of participating in next year's competition after they suffered a painful 1-2 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium.
The two teams had played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Ouagadogou.
The Stars were runners-up in the maiden edition of the tournament in 2009, losing the title to Democratic Republic of Congo.
Coach Konadu, addressing a press conference in Kumasi, said he had been given the mandate to build a strong local side, and that their elimination from the CHAN would not stop him from achieving his goals.
'I am not a quitter, and will fight on till I hit my target', he noted.
The Stars' Coach apologized to the nation for the team's failure to qualify and said although they did their best 'it was one of those things in football that, we lost out to the Burkinabe'.
'It is unfortunate that we have disappointed the very people who have been with us through some of our most difficult times.'
He dismissed suggestions that poor selection was to blame for Ghana's defeat, adding that, the Burkinabe deserved commendation for their commitment and tactical discipline.
GNA
By Stephen Asante, GNA
Sports News