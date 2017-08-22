modernghana logo

Renowned local scout Sefa blames close pal Maxwell Konadu's tactics for CHAN failure

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Astute football scout and coach Ebenezer Sefa has faulted the technical staff for Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2018 CHAN finals.

The Black Stars B were beaten 2-1 at the Babayara stadium on Sunday by Burkina Faso in the second leg tie of the CHAN 2018 qualifiers.

The latter progressed to the finals of the tournament with a 4-3 on aggregate.

"We lost the game from the bench and the players didn't help and tactically some of the players were very indiscipline. The game was a difficult one but I think certain decisions didn't help the team," he told Asempa FM

Coach Sefa who is a close friend of Maxwell Konadu claims certain decisions from the technical staff caused the team.

"We played the Burkinabe team just one week ago with the same players and technically team and we should have known much about them. I think certain decision from the technical team didn't help the team."

By Nuhu Adams

