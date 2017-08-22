TOP STORIES
McDan Juniors Tennis Open Begins
The 2017 McDan Juniors Tennis Open has started at the Accra Sports Stadium with many young boys and girls participating for hounors.
The Juniors Tournament which runs from Monday August 21 to Saturday August 26, 2017 is being held for the first time in many years and many people have thanked McDan Group for their vision for sports in supporting the future champions.
The tournament was launched at the courts last Friday when co sponsors were introduced to the media.
The action of players on the opening day proves that there is more exciting tennis to see in the week.
The tournament is divided in categories for boys and girls in U12, U14 and U16.
The Accra Open Champion Richard Okai beat Willian Yoofi Grant in a thrilling game to progress to the next stage.
Other winners in the round 32 of the U14 category are Godwin Otoo, Prince Halm, Bright Nortey, Ken Adjokatse, Steve Boison, Stephen Sakyi, And Richard Nortey.
The sponsors for this year’s McDan Juniors Tennis Open are McDan Group, AfWest Security, Trillium Ghana Ltd and Nationwide Mutual Health Insurance.
