Golfis Proving To Be More Than Just A Game
It’s barely a year since golf industry leaders launched a public consultation on how to formulate sustainable best practices for golf events globally- already the penny has dropped and golf is proving to be more than just a club and ball game.
Precisely,new golf projectstend to address the adverse impactof golf, whilst aiming to improve the natural environment, economy and social well being of marginalizedcommunities.
In line with the “New Edition of Sustainable Golf Development Guidelines,” new golf projects also ensure the construction of multipurpose recreational facilities for all generations.
Indeed, post Rio 2016; the golf green (golf course) opened its doorsto everyone. “The legacy is that anycitizen rich or poorcan come here and get in contact with the sport. This is the true legacy of the golf course, the access to everyone,” said Carlos Favoreto, Environmental project developer in a recent(IOC) article on the lasting legacy of golf in Brazil. More concisely, the President of the Brazilian Golf Confederation said: “the impressive facilities are a public resource to be enjoyed by locals and tourists alike.”
That golf is protecting floral and fauna, providing education andsupport for local communities in Brazil shows that creating alasting legacy has become the norm for new golf projects.
Also the zero-chemicalconstruction and maintenance in the Caribbean and Scandinavia, river restoration in the South of Portugal, renovation with 33% reduction in resource consumption in the US-all attach some credence to golf being more than just a game, but a real force for good.
The new sustainable world view of golf is the successful culmination of a long list of guidelines since 2010.Unlike conventional golf standards, “The New Edition of Sustainable Golf Development Guideline,” thus combines 55 innovative examples and compelling insightson the need for new golf projects to ensure environmental management standards and also leave lasting legacies in host communities.
In previous years, criticisms leveled against golf by the ‘Global Anti-Golf Movement’ suggest that: golf poses threats to the environment, displaces communities and deprives communities of water, to name justa few.
