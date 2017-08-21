modernghana logo

Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade sign former WAFA striker Ibrahim Tanko

1 hour ago | Sports News

Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade have completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Tanko, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Mighty Jets and WAFA SC forward signed a three year deal with the Serbian top flight outfit.

He will initially join the club's youth team and must impress to break into the first team.

Red Star Belgrade have two Ghanaians Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Akwesi Frimpong in their first team.

