Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Ghana youth striker Emmanuel Boateng debuts for Levante in Spanish La Liga win
Ghana youth striker Emmanuel Boateng made his Levante debut on Monday night in their 1-0 win over Villarreal at home in the Spanish La Liga.
The 21-year-old replaced Jose Campana in a tactical substitution by coach Juan Muniz on 85 minutes.
Three minutes later he was celebrated with Jose Luis Morales who converted a spot-kick to collect the points for the promoted side.
Boateng signed a four year contract last week from Portuguese Liga side Moreirense.
