Mo Farah Hangs Spikes On Thursday 

Daily Guide
2 hours ago | Sports News
Sir Mo Farah

Sir Mo Farah triumphed at the Diamond League in Birmingham as he signed off with his final track race in Britain.

The four-time Olympic champion took victory in the 3,000m at the Alexander Stadium in seven minutes 38.64 seconds yesterday.

He will retire from the track at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday to focus on marathon racing.

After his victory, Farah said it has been an ‘amazing’ time for him but insisted his focus on Sunday was winning the race, rather than getting caught up in the occasion of it being his last track event on British soil.

He said on BBC One: ‘It’s been an amazing week. Emotion was high, not as high as London (at the World Championships), but one last time at home, great support from the home crowd, really enjoyed it.

