Antalyspor Grabs Nasri
Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has arrived in Turkey ahead of his move to Turkish side Antalyaspor.
The France international touched down in Turkey to discuss terms with the Super Lig side yesterday as he nears the exit door at the Etihad Stadium.
Nasri has fallen out of favour with the club and some of his team-mates but still has two years left on contract.
City had hoped to recoup around £12million for the 30-year-old, who had also attracted interest from Nice, but offers have centred mainly around loans.
Nasri spent last season on loan to Sevilla.
Antalyaspor have Samuel Eto’o in their ranks and have signed Jeremy Menez and Johan Djourou both former team-mates of Nasri.
They also made enquiries about signing Jack Wilshere from Arsenal.
