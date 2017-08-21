modernghana logo

Kwesi Appiah set to hand Sassuolo’s Alfred Duncan a recall to the Black Stars

- ghanasoccernet.com
54 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will hand Alfred Duncan a route back to the Black Stars in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

Duncan was surprisingly over looked for the game against Ethiopia last month and subsequently the friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America.

The young left footed midfielder has been contacted and in-formed that he will be expected in Accra on the weekend of 26th to the 28th when Ghana will begin preparations the crunch game against Congo in Kumasi and the away tie in less than a week.

Playing for Ghana has always been on the cards for Duncan who has been linked with a move to his former club Inter Milan and AS Roma in this transfer window.

Ghana have just a point from two games in the World Cup qualifiers with their nemesis Egypt picking up all six points available from the first two games played so far.

