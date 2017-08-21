TOP STORIES
Bajina Lifts August Mercedes Medal
Kanin Bajina(r) recieving his prize from Jemima Jackson, Secretary. With them is Joseph Saka (2ndL), Sales Manager, Silver Star
A 71 net score handed single handicapper (8) Kanin Bajina the ultimate prize in the August edition of the Mercedes Benz Monthly Medal at the Achimota Golf Club over the weekend.
He beat Japhet Achola, playing on handicap 13 on count back to pick the grand medal.
In third place was Ayoub Ghandour, who trailed the duo by just a stroke (72) net.
Nii Odoi Odotei finished first with a 67 net score in the men's Group B category beating Joseph Teiku on count back.
Lay Akano placed third with 72 net score.
Christine Furler grabbed the ladies top most prize with 66 net, while Mariatu Bah and Rubabat Oseni followed with 75 net scores apiece in that order.
Henry Nicola left the course with the visitor's prize with a 78 net score.
Marketing Manager, Silver Star Auto Limited, Nana Cole said “We are indeed pleased with the level of competition, we will continue to support this great Club; we consider the gesture as our responsibility in promoting golf in the country.”
Captain of Achimota Golf Club, Mark Cofie praised the golfers for participating and making the monthly competition a success.
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum
