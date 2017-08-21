modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Bajina Lifts August Mercedes Medal

Daily Guide
54 minutes ago | Sports News

Kanin Bajina(r) recieving his prize from Jemima Jackson, Secretary. With them is  Joseph Saka (2ndL), Sales Manager, Silver Star

A 71 net score handed single handicapper (8) Kanin Bajina the ultimate prize in the August edition of the Mercedes Benz Monthly Medal at the Achimota Golf Club over the weekend.

He beat Japhet Achola, playing on handicap 13 on count back to pick the grand medal.

In third place was Ayoub Ghandour, who trailed the duo by just a stroke (72) net.

Nii Odoi Odotei finished first with a 67 net score in the men's Group B category beating Joseph Teiku on count back.

Lay Akano placed third with 72 net score.
Christine Furler grabbed the ladies top most prize with 66 net, while Mariatu Bah and Rubabat Oseni followed with 75 net scores apiece in that order.

Henry Nicola left the course with the visitor's prize with a 78 net score.

Marketing Manager, Silver Star Auto Limited, Nana Cole said “We are indeed pleased with the level of competition, we will continue to support this great Club; we consider the gesture as our responsibility in promoting golf in the country.”

Captain of Achimota Golf Club, Mark Cofie praised the golfers for participating and making the monthly competition a success.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Tow Levy Was Senseless – Nduom

54 minutes ago

A-G wants Ras Mubarak punished …over misapplication of GH¢215k

2 hours ago

quot-img-1EVERY TEST IN OUR LIFE MAKES US BITTER OR BETTER

By: akoaso HH GER quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line