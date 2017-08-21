TOP STORIES
Lamini Laments Tema Stadium Neglect
Former Asante Kotoko Board Member, Alhaji Abu Laminim has bemoaned the poor state of the Tema Stadium.
To him, the current state of the Stadium does not befit the only Stadium in the Harbour City of the country.
He has therefore appealed to companies and industries in Tema to pull financial resources together to give the stadium, which houses an astro turf, a befitting status.
The former chairman of the Asante Kotoko African Cup Committee said “My heart bleeds any time I go to the Stadium to watch a game; the standing of majority of the fans for the entre 90 minutes does not encourage patronage. Why must I stand for long to watch football? How can one take his or her family out to watch football?
“It is high time, companies in Tema contribute in one way or the other to construct stands for the Stadium, It is possible, we can make it, if Asamoah Gyan; an individual has been able to construct a pitch, I don't see why Tema with many industries, can't give our Stadium a facelift.”
Alhaji Lamini, apart from his love for Kotoko has supported clubs like GHAPOHA, Afienya United, Real Sportive, Amidaus Professionals etc.
Meanwhile, Alhaji Lamini, who served under the Dr KK Sarpong and Opoku Nti administrations has expressed thanks to all particularly Kotoko fans who contributed in one way or the other to the final funeral rites of ex Kotoko chairman, Alhaji Njie, at his residence, Aboabo, Kumasi yesterday.
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum
