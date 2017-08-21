modernghana logo

Tennis Relaxes Me… McDan Chief

Daily Guide
54 minutes ago | Tennis
Daniel Mckorley
Daniel Mckorley

Executive chairman of the McDan Group, Dr Daniel Mckorley says if there is anything that relaxes him, then it's tennis.

The standard-sized tennis court at his elegant East Legon home confirms the statement he made recently on Joy Fm.

His love for the sport; which has associated his name to tennis in recent years has taken the sport a notch higher in the country.

Since  coming to tennis' rescue, few years ago, by settling its accumulated International Tennis Federation (ITF) arrears, the organization of the annual McDan Open West Africa Championship, the donation of a new Mercedes Benz bus and other logistic support, the sport, that took a nosedive has become attractive yet again.

He said in an interview “…tennis relaxes me, I do love Country Music as well. Kenny Rogers' 'Lucy' is one of my favourites. I love the sport, hence McDan's support for the sport in the last few years. We love to give back to society. Not every young person can do football, boxing or athletics, so it is a way of providing another sporting opportunity to those who love the sport like myself and family.

“We have been supporting tennis in the last few years, but we realize we have left the young ones behind; in fact, they are the future of the sport, so we sent them for a two-week course at Winneba, and on Monday to Saturday, we are expecting fireworks at the Accra Stadium tennis  court.”

Today as the Mc Dan Junior Open Championship begins at the Accra Stadium Tennis Court, the best form of competition is expected among the young fellows.

Kids who will excel in the competition will receive certificates and other prizes.

The McDan Group recently distinguished itself in the Ghana Shipping Awards by picking three top awards in the prestigious ceremony.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

