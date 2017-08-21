modernghana logo

Burkina Shock Ghana… In CHAN Qualifier

Daily Guide
53 minutes ago | Sports News
Dejected players of the Black Stars Team B
Burkina Faso stunned Ghana in Kumasi to qualify for next year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Kenya after beating the ‘Black Stars B’ 2-1 in their final round, second-leg qualifier yesterday.

The result combined with their 2-2 draw in the first leg of the qualifier to Ghana in Ouagadougou last weekend means the aggregate score ended 4-3 in the Stallions’ favour.

Despite playing away from home, Burkina Faso started like a house on fire and opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Sylla Mohammed found the back of the net, 1-0.

Burkina Faso doubled their lead on the half hour when Nikiema Herman turned the ball home after a well-worked passing move, making it 2-0.

The Black Stars continued to push forward in the second half and they did manage to score a consolation goal on the hour mark courtesy of a strike form Felix Addo, 2-1.

Burkina Faso tightened up at the back after conceding and managed to hold on for the victory which sees them qualify for CHAN next year, 4-3 on aggregate. Ghanasoccernet

