TOP STORIES
“If you are unable to learn and pass the tests of life, success will miss out in your choice of vocabulary”By: Adjei Kwame M.
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Burkina Shock Ghana… In CHAN Qualifier
Burkina Faso stunned Ghana in Kumasi to qualify for next year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Kenya after beating the ‘Black Stars B’ 2-1 in their final round, second-leg qualifier yesterday.
The result combined with their 2-2 draw in the first leg of the qualifier to Ghana in Ouagadougou last weekend means the aggregate score ended 4-3 in the Stallions’ favour.
Despite playing away from home, Burkina Faso started like a house on fire and opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Sylla Mohammed found the back of the net, 1-0.
Burkina Faso doubled their lead on the half hour when Nikiema Herman turned the ball home after a well-worked passing move, making it 2-0.
The Black Stars continued to push forward in the second half and they did manage to score a consolation goal on the hour mark courtesy of a strike form Felix Addo, 2-1.
Burkina Faso tightened up at the back after conceding and managed to hold on for the victory which sees them qualify for CHAN next year, 4-3 on aggregate. Ghanasoccernet
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News